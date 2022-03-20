Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,750 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after buying an additional 1,669,049 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

