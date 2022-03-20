Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,200 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,827 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HT. StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

