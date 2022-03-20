Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.41.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 353,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

