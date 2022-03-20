Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 4,049 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 13.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,922,000 after purchasing an additional 256,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Relx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 117,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Relx by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Relx by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.76) to GBX 2,730 ($35.50) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

