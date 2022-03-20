Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

