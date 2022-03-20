Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $148.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

