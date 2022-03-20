Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 191,686 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,686 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DraftKings worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 21,323,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,302,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.