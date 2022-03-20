Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average is $208.07. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

