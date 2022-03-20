Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,181. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.