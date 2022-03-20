Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 10,149 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 554.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.40. 5,480,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,875. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.