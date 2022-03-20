Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 18,711 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,323,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

