Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 366 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.38. 5,668,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,443. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.86 and its 200 day moving average is $380.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.