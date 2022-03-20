Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $23,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $16.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,405.23. 147,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,094.98 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,433.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,492.76.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

