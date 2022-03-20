Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,270 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 1,245,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,960. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.51. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.