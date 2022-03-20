Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,750 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $240,000.

In related news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and have sold 16,500 shares valued at $1,715,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. 462,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.28 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

