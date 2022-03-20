Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ remained flat at $$106.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,794,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,030. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

