Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Sirius XM by 294.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $13,340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $12,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,903,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,700,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

