Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

