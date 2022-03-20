Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 290.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average is $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

