Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,024,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.