Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 79,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 324,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 351,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,489. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

