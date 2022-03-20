Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 622.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,136,000 after buying an additional 208,182 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $82.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

