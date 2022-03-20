Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $935,343 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,445,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274,336. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

