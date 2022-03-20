Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded up $13.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. 4,028,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,093. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.05.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,655. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

