Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $16.32 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ball worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $93.00. 2,434,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,542. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Ball Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

