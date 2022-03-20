Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.33. 181,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.97 and its 200-day moving average is $271.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

