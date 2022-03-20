Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. 3,975,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

