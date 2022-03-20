Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $20.13 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Progyny worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $40,901,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,706,093. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 743,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

