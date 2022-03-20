Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,442,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $17.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.18. 918,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.