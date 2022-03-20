Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $26.96 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.14. 5,284,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average is $211.20. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

