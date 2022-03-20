Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,343,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

