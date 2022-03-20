Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $30.72 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Progressive worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

PGR stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. 3,865,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,280. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

