Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.