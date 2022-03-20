Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,213,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after acquiring an additional 485,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Marathon Oil by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 364,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. 25,227,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,759,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

