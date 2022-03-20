Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of STZ traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

