Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

IXN stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. 282,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,049. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

