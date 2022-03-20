Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $16,225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.12 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

