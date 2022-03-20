Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bill.com worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bill.com by 341.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

BILL traded up $15.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

