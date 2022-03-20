Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,840 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,708,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,006. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

