Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,354 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,354 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Upstart worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,314,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,656,158. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.47. 14,807,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,183,905. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.43. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

