Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 461 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $8.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.60. 1,113,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,504. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

