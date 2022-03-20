Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,437 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $155.58. 2,691,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

