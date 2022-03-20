Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,541 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 279.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,456,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.06. The company had a trading volume of 701,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,744. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.77 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average is $252.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

