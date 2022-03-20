Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,244 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $8.56 on Friday, hitting $561.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,816. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.39 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

