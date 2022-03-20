Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.77. 31,648,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,100,562. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $193.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

