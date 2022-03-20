Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,651,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 356,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $22.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.