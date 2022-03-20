Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 247,467 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 48,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. 119,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

