Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,450,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

