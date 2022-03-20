Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $138.99. 2,288,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,915. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

