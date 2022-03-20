Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $77.98. 3,734,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

